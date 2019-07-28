UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Court Awards Two Time Life Term, Rs 2 Lac Fine

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 05:50 PM

Model court awards two time life term, Rs 2 lac fine

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Additional Sessions Judge of Model Criminal Court Kabirwala, Izharul Haq Alvi awarded two time life term imprisonment and Rs 2 lac fine to a convict Sajid Abbas in Case No. 135/12 under crime 302 registered against him in police station Havaili Korakha.

The convict has also to give compensation of Rs 2 lac in addition to the fine amount to the deceased family.

Nsr/378

Related Topics

Police Station Fine Kabirwala Criminals Family Court

Recent Stories

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies disc ..

51 minutes ago

Warehouse421 concludes 2 exhibitions, to reopen in ..

1 hour ago

Aldar awards contracts worth AED1 billion for Alre ..

1 hour ago

DIFC mission to India drives mutual collaboration

1 hour ago

DCT Abu Dhabi rolls out hospitality workshop serie ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Nati ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.