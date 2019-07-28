Model court awards two time life term, Rs 2 lac fine

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Additional Sessions Judge of Model Criminal Court Kabirwala, Izharul Haq Alvi awarded two time life term imprisonment and Rs 2 lac fine to a convict Sajid Abbas in Case No. 135/12 under crime 302 registered against him in police station Havaili Korakha.

The convict has also to give compensation of Rs 2 lac in addition to the fine amount to the deceased family.

Nsr/378