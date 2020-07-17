Model court convicts 3 with life imprisonment in a murder case

The Model Criminal Trial Court here Thursday sentenced 3 persons with life imprisonment in an October, 2018, murder case of a young man

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Thursday sentenced 3 persons with life imprisonment in an October, 2018, murder case of a young man.

The court found Suhail Lashari, Mehboob Lashari and Talib Lashari guilty of fatally injuring 20 years old Waqar Lashari on October 25, 2018.

The incident had happened in village Sono Khan Lashari in the limits of Husri police station.The police registered the FIR on complaint of Hussain Lashari, father, nominating 5 persons in the case.The convicts would also have to pay a fine of Rs 100,000 each.