Model court convicts husband, 2 accomplices for killing Wife

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Saturday convicted a man and his father and brother for killing his wife in a 2015 murder case with life imprisonment.

According to details, the court also slapped Rs200,000 fine on each failing which they would undergo further 3 years jail term.

The fine amount would be paid to the woman's parents.

The court found Husband Abdul Shakoor Sahito, brother Abdul Qayum Sahito and father Abdul Fatah Sahito guilty of murdering Hafeezan Sahito.

They had allegedly killed the woman for honour and hid her dead body in the underground water tank.

Noorul Haq Rind, brother of Hafeezan, had lodged FIR of the incident at Baldia police station on May 18, 2015.

He had stated that his sister was tortured killed by her husband, father in law and brother in law at their residence in village Muhammad Bux Shoro.