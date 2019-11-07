Model court decides 126 cases in 24-day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Model Civil Appellate Court decided over 126 civil cases out of a total 195 within first 24 working days by getting 314.8 points out of targeted 42.

On the directives of Chief Justices Supreme Court of Pakistan, District and Session Dera Judge Mohammad Younas Khan established Model Civil Appellate Court headed by Judge Mohammad Saeed Amjad.

The court during month of October 2019 decided 126 civil cases including family appeals, rent and monitoring applications.

It is worth mentioning the apex court established Civil Model Appellate Courts at district level to dispose of the old civil cases thus providing speedy justice to masses and reducing burden on courts.