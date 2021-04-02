UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Court Firing Incident; One Killed, 8 Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Model Court firing incident; one killed, 8 injured

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :An armed attacker allegedly opened fire at a model court killing an under-trial and leaving eight others injured including a constable and two lawyers here on Friday.

The accused was arrested soon after the attack, DPO Faisal Gulzar told newsmen and added that old enmity with the deceased was the motive behind the attack. Additional District and Sessions Judge Sardar Khalid Naeem Baloch was not present in court when the incident occurred.

The attack left an under-trial Shahid Hussain Lashari s/o Muhammad Ali dead on the spot while eight others including a constable Rashid Hussain, two lawyers Shahid Manzoor and Malik Moazzam Ali, two clerks of lawyers Muhammad Mateen and Muhammad Ali, another under-trial Arbaz Lashari, Sajjad Ahmad and Syed Asghar Ali were injured.

DPO Rajanpur Faisal Gulzar reached the spot along with a heavy police contingent. He told newsmen that accused Muhammad Arif s/o Pir Bakhsh has been arrested and further action was in progress.

DPO said that the accused entered court room falsely pretending to be a clerk of a lawyer hiding a pistol in a file he was carrying.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from Regional Police Officer Dera Ghazi Khan. CM has also directed police to ensure foolproof security in and around the courts to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

Police have started investigation and stepped up the security at the courts.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Chief Minister Police Lawyers Rashid Dera Ghazi Khan Progress Rajanpur Muhammad Ali From Court Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

SCC committee discusses 15 complaints

5 minutes ago

Ban on Indian cotton imports criticised Mian Zahid ..

10 minutes ago

Sachin Tendulkar shifted to hospital after contrac ..

14 minutes ago

PVMC Accreditation & Evaluation team visits UVAS

16 minutes ago

Realme Narzo 30A comes as a budget-friendly gaming ..

18 minutes ago

Saba Qamar is trending top after she called off he ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.