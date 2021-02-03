UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Court Haripur Awards Lifetime Imprisonment And Imposed Fine To Two Drug Smuggler

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 03:13 PM

Model court Haripur awards lifetime imprisonment and imposed fine to two drug smuggler

Model Court Haripur Thursday sentenced lifetime imprisonment and imposed Rs.50000 fine on Imran and Abdul Razaq after being convicted for trying to smuggle narcotics and liquor

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Model Court Haripur Thursday sentenced lifetime imprisonment and imposed Rs.50000 fine on Imran and Abdul Razaq after being convicted for trying to smuggle narcotics and liquor.

After hearing the arguments of both sides the Judge Sajjad Ahmed found Imran and Abdul Razaq guilty for smuggling Hashish and liquor, sentenced both life time imprisonment with Rs.50000 fine each, in case of default both would face three months more imprisonment, the third accused was exonerated as police failed to provide any evidence.

A year ago, on a tip-off, Khalabat police raided in Sector No.3 Khalabat and arrested Abdul Razaq and Imran seized 20 bottles of liquor and 1.2-kilogram Hashish.

Khalabat police station registered a case of drug smuggling against both accused, after completion of challan and model court Haripur started hearing the case, today finally the after proven guilty awarded life imprisonment and also imposed fine on Abdul Razaq and Imran.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Police Station Fine Haripur Court

Recent Stories

Int'l Human Fraternity Day to be marked tomorrow

46 seconds ago

Over 100,000 people will be vaccinated daily in co ..

49 seconds ago

Serena sizzles as Osaka, Barty struggle in Melbour ..

51 seconds ago

New Delhi Pushes Back Against Celebrities' 'Sensat ..

52 seconds ago

KHDA develops new smart permit issuance system for ..

29 minutes ago

French firm to start making Moderna Covid vaccine ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.