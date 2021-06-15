UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Court Haripur Awards Lifetime Imprisonment To Killer

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 01:45 PM

Model Court Haripur awards lifetime imprisonment to killer

Model Court Haripur on Tuesday awarded 25 years lifetime imprisonment with 0.5 million rupees fine to husband in wife murder case

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Model Court Haripur on Tuesday awarded 25 years lifetime imprisonment with 0.5 million rupees fine to husband in wife murder case.

The Model Court Judge Sajjad Jan after hearing both sides, found Haq Nawaz guilty for killing his wife Mussarat Yasmeen who was working as a nurse at District Headquarter Hospital Haripur.

According to the details, on 26th April 2019 Haq Nawaz killed his wife Mussarat Yasmeen on domestic issue.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Fine Wife Haripur April 2019 Million Court

Recent Stories

15 dead in suicide bombing at Somalia army camp: o ..

5 minutes ago

UK, Australia Agree Post-Brexit Trade Deal in Prin ..

5 minutes ago

IRSA releases 287,800 cusecs water

5 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves formation of UAE Geno ..

25 minutes ago

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 86 Li ..

26 minutes ago

IHC adjourns Kulbhushan Jadhav case till Oct 5

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.