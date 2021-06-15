Model Court Haripur awards lifetime imprisonment to killer

Model Court Haripur on Tuesday awarded 25 years lifetime imprisonment with 0.5 million rupees fine to husband in wife murder case

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :

The Model Court Judge Sajjad Jan after hearing both sides, found Haq Nawaz guilty for killing his wife Mussarat Yasmeen who was working as a nurse at District Headquarter Hospital Haripur.

According to the details, on 26th April 2019 Haq Nawaz killed his wife Mussarat Yasmeen on domestic issue.