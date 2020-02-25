Model Court Haripur awards lifetime sentence in robbery and murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional District Judge Model Court Haripur Sajjad Ahmed Khan Tuesday while giving the verdict of Behki village armed robbery and murder case awarded lifetime imprisonment, one lakh rupees fine to the convicted Muhammad Mudassar.

According to the verdict, the judge model court also awarded three years sentence and Rs 10,000 fined to the convicted in 15 AA case.

A couple of years ago in the area of Beer Police Station armed robber looted a Suzuki carry No. FD-320 driver Javed Ali son of Ali Khan resident of Khutiala Beer, on-resistance he shot him dead.

The family of the slain driver registered a case of robbery and murder against Muhammad Mudassar son of Liaqat resident of Behki, The police arrested him and sent to jail on judicial remand.

The case was transferred to model court where within 15 days Judge Sajjad Ahmed Khan recorded the statements of both sides and concluded on the basis of witnesses Muhammad Mudassar committed the crimes of robbery and murder.

The judge while giving his verdict awarded him lifetime sentence and one lakh rupees fine in one case and 3 years sentence and 10000 rupees fine in 15 AA cases.

In case the convicted don't pay the fine he would face one more year imprisonment in both cases.