Model court Haripur decides murder case

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Model Court Haripur Thursday has acquitted four accused in guard murder charges and dismissed the case owing to the insufficient evidence.

While giving the verdict of the security guard murder case the Judge of Model Court Haripur acquitted all four accused including Muhammad Ameen, Alim, Zahir Shah and Zahir Shah while the court also dismissed the case owing to the insufficient evidence in the murder case of security guard Omer Shafqat.

The family of security guard registered an FIR against 4 persons including at City police station Haripur and after the arrest of the accused the proceedings were started in session court Haripur and later the case was transferred to Haripur Model Court.

Owing to the insufficient evidence the judge of the Model Court Haripur acquitted all four accused of a murder trial and dismissed the case.