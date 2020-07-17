UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Court Haripur Decides Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:17 AM

Model court Haripur decides murder case

The Model Court Haripur Thursday has acquitted four accused in guard murder charges and dismissed the case owing to the insufficient evidence

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Model Court Haripur Thursday has acquitted four accused in guard murder charges and dismissed the case owing to the insufficient evidence.

While giving the verdict of the security guard murder case the Judge of Model Court Haripur acquitted all four accused including Muhammad Ameen, Alim, Zahir Shah and Zahir Shah while the court also dismissed the case owing to the insufficient evidence in the murder case of security guard Omer Shafqat.

The family of security guard registered an FIR against 4 persons including at City police station Haripur and after the arrest of the accused the proceedings were started in session court Haripur and later the case was transferred to Haripur Model Court.

Owing to the insufficient evidence the judge of the Model Court Haripur acquitted all four accused of a murder trial and dismissed the case.

Related Topics

Murder Police Station Haripur FIR Family All Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

5 minutes ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

5 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

35 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

50 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

1 hour ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.