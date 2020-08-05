UrduPoint.com
Model Court Judge Awards Death Penalty To Accused After Proven Guilty

Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Model Court judge awards death penalty to accused after proven guilty

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Model Court Haripur Wednesday while giving the verdict of famous Bakka Jabbi murder case convicted Javed son of Gul Zaman resident of Bakka Jabbi and awarded him the death sentence.

According to the model court verdict, after hearing both sides the court found Javed guilty for the killing of Hamayon alias Babu on 3rd July 2013 when the convicted opened fire on him and killed.

The accused murderer fled away after committing the crime and became fugitive for four years, later he surrendered before the Kot Najeebullah police and was arrested on 6th December 2017.

The proceedings of the murder case were in continued in session court Haripur for seven years and on 20th March 2020, the case was transferred to Model Court Haripur.

After hearing the arguments of both sides the judge of the model court Haripur awarded the major penalty of death sentence to convicted Javed, 2 Lakh rupees fine was also imposed.

