Model Court Judge Awards Three Times Death Penalty To Accused After Proven Guilty

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 11:40 AM

Model Court judge awards three times death penalty to accused after proven guilty

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Model Court IV Mansehra Thursday while giving the verdict of a famous triple murder case awarded three times death sentence to the convicted Amir Khan son of Habeeb Khan resident of Mari Khail.

According to the model court IV Mansehra verdict, after hearing both sides the court found Amir Khan found guilty for the killing three persons on the dispute of property on January 16, 2018 in the area of Khaki police station, the convicted opened fire and killed three real brothers including Qaisar Sohail, Rashid and injured two others.

The accused murderer fled away after committing the crime and became a fugitive, later he surrendered before the Khaki police and was arrested.

The proceedings of the murder case were continued in session court Mansehra but later the case was transferred to Model Court IV.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the judge of the model court IV awarded the major penalty three times death sentence to convicted Amir Khan.

