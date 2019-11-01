Model Court Karak awards death sentence in muder case

Additional Sessions Judge, Model Court Karak has handed down death sentence to accused in murder case and imposed fine of Rs 2000,00

Karak, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Additional Sessions Judge, Model Court Karak has handed down death sentence to accused in murder case and imposed fine of Rs 2000,00.

Police Station Latambar, arrested culprit, Wahidullah of Mandawa village in a criminal case 302/449/338 last year.

District Police Officer Karak, Nowsher Khan Mohmand said that punishment to criminals were only possible due professional and excellent investigation of police officers on scientific basis.

He said penalities to offenders was reflection of best police investigation in criminal cases.

DPP said that police was aware of its responsibility in dispensation of justice in criminal justice and will leave no stone unturned in this regard.