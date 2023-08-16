Model Court on GBV awards five-year imprisonment to accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Model Court for Gender Based Violence awarded five years imprisonment, fine Rs 1.5 million and Rs 500,000 compensation to victim, in a case against an outlaw involved in sexual harassment, black-mailing and dissemination of objectionable material.

In a significant development at Model Court for Gender Violence in Multan, Judge Muhammad Saeed Rafiq delivered a verdict that reverberates against gender-based crimes. The accused, Muhammad Arshad, resident of Jhang, was found guilty in a case involving sexual harassment, blackmail, and the dissemination of objectionable material.

The case came to light through the diligent efforts of Assistant Director FIA Cyber Crime Cell, Mohammad Zeeshan Habib. The accused, Muhammad Arshad, was apprehended on December 22, 2021, under Case No. 195. The accused had obtained objectionable photos and videos of the daughter of Abdul Hameed, aged 64, under the false pretext of marriage. Subsequently, Arshad blackmailed the victim with explicit material, resorting to character assassination and threats to disseminate the content on social media and within the local community.

After meticulous consideration of witness testimonies, evidence, and legal arguments, the court awarded the rigorous punishment. Muhammad Arshad has been sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment, accompanied by a substantial fine of Rs 1.5 million. Furthermore, the accused has been directed to pay a compensation of 5 lakh rupees to the victim, delivering a forceful message against harassment.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Arslan Khan, representing the plaintiff, commended the court's ruling as a resounding message to potential wrongdoers within society. The judgment reaffirms that harassment of any kind is utterly unacceptable, he maintained.

This verdict stands as a testament to the judicial system's unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and dignity of individuals, sending a resolute signal that gender-based violence will not be tolerated, said Arslan Khan, the lawyer.