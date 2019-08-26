UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Court Peshawar Acquits Accused Of Police Constable's Killing

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 08:25 PM

Model Court Peshawar acquits accused of police constable's killing

The Model Court Peshawar (MCP) Monday acquitted accused Jhan Zaman of Mathra Peshawar who was charged for murder of police constable Mir Ahmad during police encounter on March 22,1995

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Model Court Peshawar (MCP) Monday acquitted accused Jhan Zaman of Mathra Peshawar who was charged for murder of police constable Mir Ahmad during police encounter on March 22,1995.

The Judge MCP Amir Ali Khan acquitted the accused on sole ground of contradictory statements of police officials and element of false implication at the behest of Khan of the area namely Abdul Ghafoor Khan in whom hujra the occurrence took place.

The accused was arrested in 2016 after remaining absconder for more than 20 years and then faced protracted trial for long 03 years.

Related Topics

Murder Peshawar Police Amir Ali March 2016 Court

Recent Stories

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Monday 26 Aug 2019

43 seconds ago

VIS assigns star rankings to FHS Fund in open-end ..

44 seconds ago

Judo's coming home: clinical Japan bag world doubl ..

46 seconds ago

Roma's Perotti out for two months

47 seconds ago

Modi's historical blunder to pave way for IOJ&K f ..

9 minutes ago

Russia readmission divides leaders at Macron's G7

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.