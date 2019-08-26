The Model Court Peshawar (MCP) Monday acquitted accused Jhan Zaman of Mathra Peshawar who was charged for murder of police constable Mir Ahmad during police encounter on March 22,1995

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Model Court Peshawar (MCP) Monday acquitted accused Jhan Zaman of Mathra Peshawar who was charged for murder of police constable Mir Ahmad during police encounter on March 22,1995.

The Judge MCP Amir Ali Khan acquitted the accused on sole ground of contradictory statements of police officials and element of false implication at the behest of Khan of the area namely Abdul Ghafoor Khan in whom hujra the occurrence took place.

The accused was arrested in 2016 after remaining absconder for more than 20 years and then faced protracted trial for long 03 years.