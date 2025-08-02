Model Court Records Statement In Poet's Murder Case
Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2025 | 09:47 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Model Criminal Trial Court recorded the statement of Aashiq Siyal, driver of famous Sindhi poet Dr Akash Ansari, in the poet's murder case while the court continued to deny bail to the accused.
According to details, the accused Lateef Akash Ansari, who was the poet's son, was produced before the court during the hearing.During the last hearing the judge had recorded statements of the case's complainant Jan Muhammad Ansari, the poet's cousin, and a relative Shahid Alamuddin Ansari.
The court later adjourned the hearing to August 18.
