Model Court sentenced murderer to death for killing female student

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Model Court Haripur Tuesday here sentenced murderer to death for killing 9th grade female student in Hattar area in 2015

The court sentenced Adnan son of Aslam resident of Hatta to death sentence.The court also awared Rs2 Lacs fine and one year imprisonment for possessing illegal weapon.

The model court after hearing both sides, found Adnan guilty of killing 9th-grade student Noor-ul-Ain daughter of Iqbal in September 2015.

Station House Officer (SHO) Hattar Aziz Khan had arrested the accused within hours and presented before the court where he confessed to his crime.

The murder case of Noor ul Aain was under trial in the court of Additional Session Judge and later on, it was transferred to model court Haripur.