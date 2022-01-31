UrduPoint.com

Model Courts Award Death Sentence, Life Imprisonment To Eight Accused

Published January 31, 2022

Model Courts award death sentence, life imprisonment to eight accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :To provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Monday awarded the death sentence to two and life imprisonment to six accused in murder and drugs smuggling cases.

Director-General Supreme Court Monitoring and Evaluation Cell spokesman said that Model Criminal Courts disposed of 76 cases, including 13 cases of murder and 63 narcotics.

Similarly, the Civil Model Courts decided 111 family and rent disputes while Model Magistrate courts disposed of 91 cases.

The fine of Rs 5,853,700 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, while statements of 238 witnesses were also recorded in separate lawsuits by all the Model Courts, he added.

