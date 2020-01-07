UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Award Death Sentence, RI To 5 Accused

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:05 PM

In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Tuesday awarded death sentence to three and rigorous imprisonment to two accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Tuesday awarded death sentence to three and rigorous imprisonment to two accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said the 465 model courts which had been set up across the country decided 381 cases on January 7.

The 182 Model Criminal Courts disposed of 68 cases including 17 cases of murder and 51 narcotics.

Similarly, the 125 Civil Model Courts decided 175 family and rent disputes, while 158 Model Magistrates Courts disposed of 138 cases.

A fine of Rs 2,51,7000 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 600 were also recorded in different cases, he added.

