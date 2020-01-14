Model Courts award death sentence to 2, rigorous imprisonment to 5

In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Tuesday awarded death sentence to two and rigorous imprisonment to five accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Tuesday awarded death sentence to two and rigorous imprisonment to five accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Director General Sohail Nasir said the 465 model courts which had been set up across the country, had decided 314 cases on January 14.

The 182 Model criminal courts disposed of 70 cases including 22 cases of murder and 48 narcotics.

Similarly, the 125 civil model courts decided 95 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 149 cases.

The fine of Rs3,093,100 was also imposed on various accused in different cases.