UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Courts Award Death Sentence To 2, Rigorous Imprisonment To 5

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:20 PM

Model Courts award death sentence to 2, rigorous imprisonment to 5

In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Tuesday awarded death sentence to two and rigorous imprisonment to five accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Tuesday awarded death sentence to two and rigorous imprisonment to five accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Director General Sohail Nasir said the 465 model courts which had been set up across the country, had decided 314 cases on January 14.

The 182 Model criminal courts disposed of 70 cases including 22 cases of murder and 48 narcotics.

Similarly, the 125 civil model courts decided 95 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 149 cases.

The fine of Rs3,093,100 was also imposed on various accused in different cases.

Related Topics

Murder Drugs Fine Rent Nasir January Criminals Family Court

Recent Stories

President Of Turkmenistan Participated To The Inte ..

2 minutes ago

PCB-BCB reach agreement on upcoming series

8 minutes ago

Fly Better with Emirates In 2020–Emiratesoffers ..

11 minutes ago

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host Himalaya Third Pole Forum in 202 ..

26 minutes ago

Death tolls rises to 82 due to severe cold: PM ord ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.