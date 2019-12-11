Model Courts awards 5 death sentences, 5 rigorous imprisonments

In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases the Model Courts Wednesday awarded death sentence to 5 and Rigorous imprisonment to 5 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases the Model Courts Wednesday awarded death sentence to 5 and Rigorous imprisonment to 5 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Director General of Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said the 465 model courts which had been set up across the country decided 429 cases this day.

The 182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 56 cases including 26 cases of murder and 30 narcotics.

Similarly, the 125 Civil Model courts decided 169 family and rent disputes while 158 Model Magistrates courts disposed of 204 cases.

The fine of Rs2,918,633 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 515 were also recorded in different cases, he added.