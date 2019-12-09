UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Awards Death Sentence ,RI To 15 Accused

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:21 PM

Model Courts awards death sentence ,RI to 15 accused

In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Monday awarded death sentence to 5 persons and Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to 10 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Monday awarded death sentence to 5 persons and Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to 10 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that the 465 model courts which have been set up across the country decided 337 cases on December 9.

182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 63 cases including 20 cases of murder and 43 narcotics.

Similarly, the 125 civil model courts decided 141 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 133 cases.

The fine of Rs 75,02,330 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 404 were also recorded in different cases, he added.

