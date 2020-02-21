UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Courts Awards Death Sentence, RI To 21 Accused

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:29 PM

Model Courts awards death sentence, RI to 21 accused

In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases the Model Courts Friday awarded death sentence to 10 and Rigorous imprisonment to 11 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases the Model Courts Friday awarded death sentence to 10 and Rigorous imprisonment to 11 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that the 444 model courts which have been set up across the country decided 569 cases on February 21.

173 Model Criminal courts disposed of 123 cases including 54 cases of murder and 69 narcotics.

Similarly the 119 civil model courts decided 214 family and rent disputes while 152 model magistrates courts disposed of 232 cases.

The fine of Rs 13,914,567 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 741 were also recorded in different cases, he added.

Related Topics

Murder Supreme Court Drugs Fine Rent Nasir February Criminals Family

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai Security Council reviews security ..

43 seconds ago

ADB disbursed record $2.4 bn development funds to ..

12 minutes ago

155 power pilferers caught in Multan

5 minutes ago

Hafeez Shaikh reviews energy sector issues of Balo ..

5 minutes ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organizes w ..

5 minutes ago

Two held over violation of sound system act in Muz ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.