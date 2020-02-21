Model Courts awards death sentence, RI to 21 accused

In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases the Model Courts Friday awarded death sentence to 10 and Rigorous imprisonment to 11 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases the Model Courts Friday awarded death sentence to 10 and Rigorous imprisonment to 11 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that the 444 model courts which have been set up across the country decided 569 cases on February 21.

173 Model Criminal courts disposed of 123 cases including 54 cases of murder and 69 narcotics.

Similarly the 119 civil model courts decided 214 family and rent disputes while 152 model magistrates courts disposed of 232 cases.

The fine of Rs 13,914,567 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 741 were also recorded in different cases, he added.