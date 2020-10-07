Model Courts awards death sentence, RI to 6 accused

The Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Wednesday awarded death sentence to one and Rigorous imprisonment (RI) to 6 accused in different cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Wednesday awarded death sentence to one and Rigorous imprisonment (RI) to 6 accused in different cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Director General, Supreme Court Monitoring Cell, Sohail Nasir said that in order to decide the pending cases on priority, Model Criminal courts disposed of 317 cases including 18 cases of murder and 43 narcotics.

Similarly the civil model courts decided 128 family and rent disputes while model magistrates courts also disposed of 128 cases.

The fine of Rs 1,956,899 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 288 were also recorded in different cases, he added.