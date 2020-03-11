UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Awards Death Sentence, RI To 8 Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:10 PM

Model Courts awards death sentence, RI to 8 accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Wednesday awarded death sentence to one and Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to 7 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that 444 model courts set up across the country decided 459 cases.

173 Model Criminal courts disposed of 97 cases including 30 cases of murder and 67 of narcotics.

Similarly the 119 civil model courts decided 202 family and rent disputes while 152 model magistrates courts disposed of 160 cases.

The fine of Rs 6,430,218 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 637 were also recorded in different cases, he added.

