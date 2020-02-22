UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Awards Death Sentence To 1, RI To 4 Accused

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 09:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Saturday awarded death sentence to one and rigorous imprisonment (RI) to four accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

In a statement, Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Director General Sohail Nasir said that 173 Model Criminal courts disposed of 123 cases including 32 cases of murder and 48 narcotics.

Similarly, the 119 civil model courts decided 119 family and rent disputes while 152 model magistrates courts disposed of 187 cases.

The fine of Rs 344,210 was also imposed on 43 accused while witnesses of 395 were also recorded in different cases, he added.

