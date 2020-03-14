UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Awards Death Sentence To 2, RI To 3 Accused

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The 443 Model Courts set up to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 335 cases on Saturday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said 173 Model Criminal courts disposed of 75 cases including 33 cases of murder and 53 of narcotics.

Similarly, the 119 civil model courts decided 144 family and rent disputes while 151 model magistrates courts disposed of 116 cases.

"A fine of Rs 1796000 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while statements of 650 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all the model courts", he added.

Death sentence was awarded 2, life imperilment to 3 while 77 years, 33 months and 9 days was also awarded to 320 accused.

