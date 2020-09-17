UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Awards Death Sentence To 2,RI To 7 Accused

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:11 PM

Model Courts awards death sentence to 2,RI to 7 accused

The Model Courts Thursday awarded death sentence to 2, Rigorous imprisonment (RI) to 7 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Model Courts Thursday awarded death sentence to 2, Rigorous imprisonment (RI) to 7 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

According to a handout issued here, Model Criminal courts disposed of 270 cases including 15 cases of murder and 43 narcotics.

Similarly the civil model courts decided 124 family and rent disputes while model magistrates courts disposed of 88 cases.

The fine of Rs 87,33,972 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 250 were also recorded in different cases, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

