Model Courts awards death sentence to 2,RI to 7 accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Tuesday awarded death sentence to 2 and Rigorous imprisonment (RI) to 3 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

According to a handout issued here, Model Criminal courts disposed of 406 cases including 14 cases of murder and 63 narcotics.

Similarly the civil model courts decided 117 family and rent disputes while model magistrates courts disposed of 113 cases.

The fine of Rs 7,369,169 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 250 were also recorded in different cases, he added.