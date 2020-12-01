UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Courts Awards Death Sentence To 2,RI To 8 Accused

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Model Courts awards death sentence to 2,RI to 8 accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Tuesday awarded death sentence to two and Rigorous Imprisonment to eight accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

According to a handout issued here, Model Criminal courts disposed of 490 cases including 53 cases of murder and 73 narcotics.

Similarly, the civil model courts decided 160 family and rent disputes while model magistrates courts disposed of 204 cases.

The fine of Rs 2,777,038 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 374 were also recorded in different cases, he added.

Related Topics

Murder Drugs Fine Rent Criminals Family

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says clear vision of the found ..

36 minutes ago

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

2 hours ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

2 hours ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.