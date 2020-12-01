Model Courts awards death sentence to 2,RI to 8 accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Tuesday awarded death sentence to two and Rigorous Imprisonment to eight accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

According to a handout issued here, Model Criminal courts disposed of 490 cases including 53 cases of murder and 73 narcotics.

Similarly, the civil model courts decided 160 family and rent disputes while model magistrates courts disposed of 204 cases.

The fine of Rs 2,777,038 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 374 were also recorded in different cases, he added.