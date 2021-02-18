UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Awards Death Sentence To 3, RI To 6 Accused

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, decided 229 cases including 18 cases of murder and 76 of narcotics here on Thursday.

According to details, the Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell, Sohail Nasir said that in order to decide the pending cases on priority, the Courts awarded death sentence to 3 and Rigorous imprisonment (RI) to 6 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Civil model courts decided 68 family and rent disputes while model magistrates courts disposed of 67 cases.

The fine of Rs 3,981,549 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 451 were also recorded in different cases, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

