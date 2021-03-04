Model Courts awards death sentence to 3,RI to 7 accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 217 cases including 14 cases of murder and 38 of narcotics here on Thursday.

According to details, the Director-General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir told APP, in order to decide the pending cases on priority, the Courts awarded death sentence to 3 and Rigorous imprisonment (RI) to 7 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Civil model courts decided 99 family and rent disputes while model magistrates courts disposed of 66 cases.

The fine of Rs 2,352,999 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 405 were also recorded in different cases, he added