Model Courts awards death sentence to 4, RI to 6 accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 1026 cases including 43 cases of murder and 135 of narcotics during last four days.

According to details, Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said that in order to decide the pending cases on priority, the Courts awarded death sentence to four and rigorous imprisonment to six accused in murder and drugs smuggling cases.

Civil model courts decided 415 family and rent disputes while model magistrates courts disposed of 403 cases.

The fine of Rs 10,390,1552 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 1347 were also recorded in different cases, he added