Model Courts awards death sentence to 5, RI to 5 others

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Thursday awarded death sentence to five and rigorous imprisonment (RI) to another five accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

According to a handout issued here, the Model Criminal courts disposed of 399 cases including 32 cases of murder and 62 narcotics. Similarly, the civil model courts decided 156 family and rent disputes while magistrates model courts disposed of 194 cases.

The fine of Rs4,250,294 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 241 were also recorded in different cases.