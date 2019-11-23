Model courts awards death sentence to six, RI to 19 accused

In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Saturday awarded death sentence to six and Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to 19 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Saturday awarded death sentence to six and Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to 19 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

According to a handout issued here, 465 model courts which had been set up across the country decided 1452 cases on November 23.

182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 250 cases including 63 cases of murder and 187 narcotics.

Similarly, 125 civil model courts decided 292 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 910 cases.

A fine of Rs 1,15,47,801 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 822 were also recorded in different cases, he added.