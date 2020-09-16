UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Awards RI To 14 Accused

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:10 PM

Model Courts awards RI to 14 accused

In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Wednesday awarded Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to 14 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Wednesday awarded Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to 14 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that 444 model courts set up across the country decided 310 cases.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that 444 model courts set up across the country decided 310 cases.

173 Model Criminal courts disposed of 65 cases including 22 cases of murder and 43 narcotics.

Similarly the civil model courts decided 126 family and rent disputes while model magistrates courts disposed of 119 cases.

The fine of Rs 1,764,331 was also imposed on various accused in different cases.

More Stories From Pakistan

