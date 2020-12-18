Model Courts awards RI to 6 accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Friday awarded Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to 6 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Friday awarded Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to 6 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that the model courts set up across the country decided 336 cases so far.

Model Criminal courts disposed of 79 cases including 21 cases of murder and 58 narcotics.

Similarly the civil model courts decided 126 family and rent disputes while model magistrates courts disposed of 131 cases. The fine of Rs 3,354,500 was also imposed on various accused in different cases.