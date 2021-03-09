UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Awards Rigorous Imprisonment To Five Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Model Courts awards rigorous imprisonment to five accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Tuesday awarded Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to five accused in cases of murder and drug smuggling.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that model courts set up across the country decided 190 cases.

Model Criminal courts disposed of 120 cases including 22 cases of murder and 43 narcotics.

Similarly, the civil model courts decided 67 family and rent disputes while model magistrates courts disposed of 78 cases.

A fine of Rs 2,965,000 was also imposed on various accused in different cases.

More Stories From Pakistan

