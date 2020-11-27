Model Courts decided 268 Cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Friday decided 268 cases including 19 cases of murder and 82 of narcotics.

According to details, the Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said that in order to decide the pending cases on priority, statements of 351 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases on November 27.

The Model courts in Punjab disposed of 52 cases while KPK Model Courts decided 22 cases.

Similarly, Model Courts in Sindh disposed of 21 cases and Baluchistan Model Courts decided one case while rigorous imprisonment was also awarded to 3 accused, he said.

The Civil Model Courts dispose of 68 rent and family disputes while Model Magistrate courts decided 99 cases.

A fine of Rs 1,998,000 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

The DG said model courts were established on the directives of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan ,adding performance of Model Courts were being assessed on daily basis.