Model Courts decided 272 Cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The 373 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Wednesday decided 270 cases including 18 cases of murder and 44 of narcotics.

According to details,the Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said that in order to decide the pending cases on priority, statements of 269 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases on September 9.

The Model courts in Punjab disposed of 16 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Model Courts decided 15 cases.

Similarly, Model Courts in Sindh disposed of 25 cases while Baluchistan Model Courts decided six cases.

The Civil Model Courts dispose of 109 rent and family disputes while Model Magistrate courts decided 91 cases.

A fine of Rs 740,520 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

The DG said Model Courts were established on the directives of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan, adding performance of these courts were being assessed on daily basis.