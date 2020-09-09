UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Courts Decided 272 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:37 PM

Model Courts decided 272 Cases

The 373 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Wednesday decided 270 cases including 18 cases of murder and 44 of narcotics

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The 373 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Wednesday decided 270 cases including 18 cases of murder and 44 of narcotics.

According to details,the Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said that in order to decide the pending cases on priority, statements of 269 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases on September 9.

The Model courts in Punjab disposed of 16 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Model Courts decided 15 cases.

Similarly, Model Courts in Sindh disposed of 25 cases while Baluchistan Model Courts decided six cases.

The Civil Model Courts dispose of 109 rent and family disputes while Model Magistrate courts decided 91 cases.

A fine of Rs 740,520 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

The DG said Model Courts were established on the directives of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan, adding performance of these courts were being assessed on daily basis.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Murder Chief Justice Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Fine Rent Nasir September Family

Recent Stories

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

26 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

41 minutes ago

Decision to re-open educational institutions Sept ..

3 minutes ago

Dr Ehtisham Anwar appointed sec education South Pu ..

3 minutes ago

Jinah was strong advocate of women's rights, equal ..

4 minutes ago

NAB seeks assets details of PPP legislator, family ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.