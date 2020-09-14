UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Courts Decided 406 Cases

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

Model Courts decided 406 Cases

The 373 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Monday decided 406 cases including 22 cases of murder and 68 of narcotics

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The 373 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Monday decided 406 cases including 22 cases of murder and 68 of narcotics.

According to details,the Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said that in order to decide the pending cases on priority, statements of 530 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases on September 14.

The Model courts in Punjab disposed of 28 cases while KPK Model Courts decided 31 cases.

Similarly, Model Courts in Sindh disposed of 27 cases and Baluchistan Model Courts decided 4 cases.

The Civil Model Courts dispose of 149 rent and family disputes while Model Magistrate courts decided 167 cases.

A fine of Rs 857,200 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

The DG said model courts were established on the directives of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan ,adding performance of Model Courts were being assessed on daily basis.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Murder Chief Justice Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Fine Rent Nasir September Family

Recent Stories

Five Pakistani bowlers enjoy all-time ICC’s T201 ..

8 minutes ago

Two more labs confirm Navalny Novichok poisoning: ..

1 minute ago

Six EU countries test cross-border virus apps

1 minute ago

Motorway gang-rape case:  Shafqat confesses rape

28 minutes ago

Czech Republic Wants Open, Constructive Talks With ..

1 minute ago

EU, China sign landmark geographical indications ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.