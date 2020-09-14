Model Courts decided 406 Cases

The 373 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Monday decided 406 cases including 22 cases of murder and 68 of narcotics

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The 373 model courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Monday decided 406 cases including 22 cases of murder and 68 of narcotics.

According to details,the Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said that in order to decide the pending cases on priority, statements of 530 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases on September 14.

The Model courts in Punjab disposed of 28 cases while KPK Model Courts decided 31 cases.

Similarly, Model Courts in Sindh disposed of 27 cases and Baluchistan Model Courts decided 4 cases.

The Civil Model Courts dispose of 149 rent and family disputes while Model Magistrate courts decided 167 cases.

A fine of Rs 857,200 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

The DG said model courts were established on the directives of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan ,adding performance of Model Courts were being assessed on daily basis.