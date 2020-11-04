Model Courts decided 422 Cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases Wednesday decided 422 cases including 27 cases of murder and 59 of narcotics.

According to details, the Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said that in order to decide the pending cases on priority, statements of 526 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases on November 4.

The Model courts in Punjab disposed of 24 cases while KPK Model Courts decided 11 cases.

Similarly, Model Courts in Sindh disposed of 38 cases and Baluchistan Model Courts decided 6 cases.

"Rigorous imprisonment was also awarded to 6 accused", he said.

The Civil Model Courts dispose of 176 rent and family disputes while Model Magistrate courts decided 160 cases.

A fine of Rs 33,66989 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

The DG said model courts were established on the directives of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan ,adding performance of Model Courts were being assessed on daily basis.