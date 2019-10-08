Model Courts decided 624 cases in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The 373 Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Tuesday decided 624 cases.

According to a handout issued here, 167 Model Courts disposed of 136 cases including 48 cases of murder and 88 narcotics.

The 96 Civil Model Courts decided 264 family and rent disputes while 110 model magistrates courts disposed of 224 cases.

The fine of Rs336,023,0 was also imposed on various accused in different cases . Death sentence was awarded to one while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to four accused.