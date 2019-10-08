UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Courts Decided 624 Cases In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 08:48 PM

Model Courts decided 624 cases in Rawalpindi

The 373 Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Tuesday decided 624 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The 373 Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Tuesday decided 624 cases.

According to a handout issued here, 167 Model Courts disposed of 136 cases including 48 cases of murder and 88 narcotics.

The 96 Civil Model Courts decided 264 family and rent disputes while 110 model magistrates courts disposed of 224 cases.

The fine of Rs336,023,0 was also imposed on various accused in different cases . Death sentence was awarded to one while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to four accused.

Related Topics

Murder Fine Rent Family

Recent Stories

Farooq Abdullah demands release of people detained ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 organizes walk, seminar

2 minutes ago

Thousands of Refugees to Return to DR Congo From A ..

2 minutes ago

Ecuadorian President Moves Capital to Guayaquil Am ..

2 minutes ago

Nationally-coordinated climate action vital to add ..

6 minutes ago

Boeing Says Investing $20Mln in Virgin Galactic's ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.