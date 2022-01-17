UrduPoint.com

Model Courts Decides 2513 Cases In 15 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Model Courts, which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, decided 2513 cases during the last 15 days.

According to the Model Courts Monitoring Cell spokesman, the Model Criminal Courts disposed of 486 criminal cases, including 393 cases of narcotics and 93 murders. At the same time, witnesses of 2676 were recorded during the hearing of various cases.

In Punjab, the criminal courts decided 34 cases of murder and 89 cases of drugs, six cases of narcotics and a murders case in Islamabad.

Similarly, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Courts disposed of 19 cases of murder and 87 narcotics; in Sindh, 38 cases of murder and 209 narcotics, while in Balochistan, the Courts decided one case of murder and two narcotics.

The Model Criminal Courts also awarded death sentences to three, life imprisonment to 16, while the other 120 convicts were sentenced to 300 years, nine months and 15 days imprisonment.

The Courts also imposed a fine of Rs 124,13,700 on various accused in different cases.

Meanwhile, the Model Civil Appellate Courts decided 866 cases, including 412 civil appeals, 187 petitions for appeals, 227 family appeals and 40 rent disputes.

The Model Magistrates Courts disposed of 1161 cases and recorded the statements of 1702 witnesses.

The spokesman said that Model Courts were established in 2017 to provide speedy justice to the people, adding due to the extraordinary performance of the model courts, the former Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan had approved the setting up of 57 more model courts on June 24, 2018, that was deciding pending cases daily.

