Model courts dispose of 101 cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The model courts on Tuesday decided 101 cases, including 39 murder and 62 of narcotics, across the country.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir, in a statement, said that statements of 409 witnesses were also recorded in different cases.

The courts gave death sentence to an accused and life imprisonment to five. Some 16 accused were given total sentence of 33 years, one month and 25 days, besides fine of Rs 2,025,500 in different cases.