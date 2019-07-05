UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Courts Dispose Of 108 Murder And Narcotics Cases

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 06:29 PM

Model Courts dispose of 108 murder and narcotics cases

The Model Courts decided 108 cases including 28 cases of murder and 80 narcotics here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Model Courts decided 108 cases including 28 cases of murder and 80 narcotics here on Friday.

In order to provide speedy justice to the masses, Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that statements of 556 witnesses had also been recorded in different cases.

Death sentence was awarded to 5 accused while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 8 accused.

The fine of Rs 1991,1920 was also imposed on various accused in different cases ,he added. Modern technique of proceedings had been adopted to decide old cases of murder and narcotics while the performance of model courts were being assessed on daily basis,he added.

Related Topics

Murder Supreme Court Fine Nasir

Recent Stories

Prime Minister launches Rs 42.65 bln interest free ..

21 seconds ago

VIS reaffirms ratings of Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Powe ..

24 seconds ago

Two blind murder suspects arrested in Karachi

25 seconds ago

Khan Sopori pays tributes to Burhan Wani

27 seconds ago

1st Hajj flight departs from Karachi

6 minutes ago

Islamabad police recovers kidnapped woman, childre ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.