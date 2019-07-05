Model Courts Dispose Of 108 Murder And Narcotics Cases
Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 06:29 PM
The Model Courts decided 108 cases including 28 cases of murder and 80 narcotics here on Friday
In order to provide speedy justice to the masses, Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that statements of 556 witnesses had also been recorded in different cases.
Death sentence was awarded to 5 accused while rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 8 accused.
The fine of Rs 1991,1920 was also imposed on various accused in different cases ,he added. Modern technique of proceedings had been adopted to decide old cases of murder and narcotics while the performance of model courts were being assessed on daily basis,he added.