Model Courts dispose of 108 murder & narcotics cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Model Courts decided 108 cases including 44 cases of murder and 64 narcotics on Friday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that statements of 270 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases.

He said the initiative has been taken in order to provide speedy justice to the masses.

He said death sentence was awarded to 7 accused while Rigorous Imprisonment was awarded to 8 accused on June 28. The fine of Rs 893,3000 was also imposed on various accused in different cases ,he added.

He said modern technique of proceedings have been adopted to decide old casesof murder and narcotics while the performance of model courts are being assessed ondaily basis.