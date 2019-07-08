UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Dispose Of 118 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 08:14 PM

The model courts on Monday decided 118 cases, including 41 pertaining to murder and 77 to narcotics, across the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The model courts on Monday decided 118 cases, including 41 pertaining to murder and 77 to narcotics, across the country.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir, in a statement here, said statements of 646 witnesses were also recorded in different cases.

He said death sentence was given to four culprits and rigorous imprisonment to five others. The fine of Rs 390,3000 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

Sohail Nasir said he performance of model courts were being assessed on daily basis, which were adopting modern technique of proceedings to decide old cases of murder and narcotics.

