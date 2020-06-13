UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Dispose Of 125 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 07:21 PM

Model Courts dispose of 125 cases

The 437 Model Courts that have been set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, decided 125 cases on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The 437 Model Courts that have been set up to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, decided 125 cases on Saturday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said in a statement that 171 Model Criminal courts disposed of 17 cases including 4 cases of murder and 13 narcotics.

Similarly, the 117 civil model courts decided 51 family and rent disputes while 149 model magistrates courts disposed of 57 cases.

"The fine of Rs 1,153,000 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while statements of 124 witnesses were also recorded in different cases by all the model courts", he added.

Meanwhile, imprisonments of 10 years and 3 days were also awarded to 8 accused.

