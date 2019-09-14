UrduPoint.com
Model Courts Dispose Of 131 Cases In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The Model Courts decided 131 cases including 47 of murder and 84 narcotics in order to provide speedy justice to the masses here on Friday.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that statements of 653 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases.

The courts also awarded death sentence to 1 accused, life imprisonment was awarded to 12 accused while 27 accused were awarded a sentence of 43 years, 4 month and 7 days.

The fine of Rs 46,66,000 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

