Model Courts dispose of 131 murder and narcotics cases

(@FahadShabbir)

The 167 model courts set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Thursday decided 131 cases including 51 cases of murder and 80 narcotics

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The 167 model courts set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Thursday decided 131 cases including 51 cases of murder and 80 narcotics.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell while talking to APP said that in order to decide pending cases on priority, statements of 558 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases.

The fine of Rs 475,2000 was also imposed on various accused in different cases,he added.

Death sentence was awarded to one while Rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 13 accused.

The DG said that model courts were established on the directives of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said that the performance of model courts were being assessed on daily basis.