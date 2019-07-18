UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Courts Dispose Of 131 Murder And Narcotics Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:35 PM

Model Courts dispose of 131 murder and narcotics cases

The 167 model courts set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Thursday decided 131 cases including 51 cases of murder and 80 narcotics

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The 167 model courts set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases Thursday decided 131 cases including 51 cases of murder and 80 narcotics.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell while talking to APP said that in order to decide pending cases on priority, statements of 558 witnesses have also been recorded in different cases.

The fine of Rs 475,2000 was also imposed on various accused in different cases,he added.

Death sentence was awarded to one while Rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 13 accused.

The DG said that model courts were established on the directives of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said that the performance of model courts were being assessed on daily basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Chief Justice Supreme Court Fine

Recent Stories

PCB Medical Advisory Committee discusses player sa ..

48 minutes ago

UAE achieves excellence in various international i ..

1 hour ago

Nearly 3,500 UK Mental Health Hospital Patients Re ..

37 seconds ago

UK Police Arrest 2 Men on Suspicion of Terror Offe ..

39 seconds ago

Abbasi arrested for non-compliance with law: Dr Fi ..

42 seconds ago

Commissioner Hyderabad directs to devise strategy ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.